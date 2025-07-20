New Zealand Defeats South Africa by 21 Runs in T20 Match

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – New Zealand secured a 21-run victory over South Africa during the second match of the Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series on July 16, 2025. New Zealand posted 173 runs for 5 wickets, while South Africa was bowled out for 152 in 18.2 overs.

Tim Robinson led the charge for New Zealand with an impressive 75 not out, supported by Bevon Jacobs who made 44 runs. The duo formed a crucial 103-run partnership that helped New Zealand recover from a shaky start at 70 for 5 in the 10th over.

Chasing 174 runs, South Africa struggled early, losing regular wickets. They reached 111 for 7 before George Linde contributed 30 runs off 20 balls, attempting to stabilize the innings. However, Daryl Mitchell‘s bowling proved decisive as he took two wickets in quick succession to seal the match for New Zealand.

South Africa featured debutant Senuran Muthusamy at number 4, but he was dismissed shortly after entering the crease. Captain Rassie van der Dussen faced a run-out, leaving South Africa in a difficult position at 62 for 5.

Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry were the stars of New Zealand’s bowling attack, sharing six wickets. Duffy finished with figures of 3 for 20, while Henry claimed 3 for 34.

The match showcased a thrilling display of cricket, with New Zealand bouncing back effectively after early setbacks in their innings. Robinson’s performance, along with Jacobs’ contribution, underscored their batting prowess on the challenging surface.

With this victory, New Zealand aims to build momentum in the series as they prepare for their next match.