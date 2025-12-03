New Zealand Dominates West Indies in First Test Match

Napier, New Zealand – New Zealand achieved a comprehensive victory over West Indies during the first Test match at McLean Park on Wednesday. The match concluded with New Zealand winning by an innings and 100 runs.

New Zealand set a solid foundation with a first-innings total of 550 runs, led by captain Kane Williamson, who scored an impressive 185 runs. His innings included 21 fours and 2 sixes as he anchored the team’s batting.

In response, West Indies struggled to find momentum, managing only 250 runs in their first innings. Bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult were instrumental, taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively, effectively dismantling the West Indies batting order.

Facing a massive deficit, West Indies were forced to follow on but displayed little improvement in their performance. They were bowled out for just 200 runs in the second innings. The captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, led the scoring with 60 runs, but lacked support from his teammates.

With this dominating win, New Zealand has set a positive tone for the two-match series against West Indies. Coach Gary Stead praised the team’s all-round performance, stating, “The players executed our game plan perfectly and showed discipline in both batting and bowling.”

The second Test will begin next week at Basin Reserve in Wellington, where New Zealand hopes to continue their strong form against the West Indies.