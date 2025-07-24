New Zealand Dominates Zimbabwe in T20I Tri-Series Match

HARARE, Zimbabwe — New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series on July 18, 2025. The victory came at Harare Sports Club, marking New Zealand’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

Zimbabwe batted first, scoring 120 runs for 7 wickets. Wessly Madhevere was the standout performer for Zimbabwe, scoring 36 runs. However, Matt Henry‘s exceptional bowling helped New Zealand limit Zimbabwe’s score, as he took 3 wickets for 26 runs.

New Zealand chased down the target effortlessly, scoring 122 runs for 2 wickets in just 13.5 overs. Devon Conway led the chase with an unbeaten 59 runs, supported by Rachin Ravindra who contributed 30 runs.

This win has propelled New Zealand to the top of the tri-series points table with an impressive net run rate of 1.919. In contrast, Zimbabwe remains winless in the tournament, needing to win their next two matches against South Africa and New Zealand to have any hope of reaching the finals.

Despite some aggressive batting attempts, Zimbabwe struggled to maintain consistency. Their top partnership of 37 runs could not compete with New Zealand’s strong performance, which included productive contributions from Conway and Daryl Mitchell. New Zealand forged two significant partnerships, easing their path to victory.

New Zealand’s bowlers also shone, with spinners Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and Rachin Ravindra sharing the wickets. Their superb bowling combination restricted Zimbabwe to the lowest first-innings total of the tournament so far.

Zimbabwe will need to make considerable improvements in their batting strategy to avoid elimination from the tournament.