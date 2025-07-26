New Zealand Faces South Africa in T20I Tri-Series Final

Harare, Zimbabwe – The T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe culminates Saturday at the Harare Sports Club, where an unbeaten New Zealand team will face South Africa in the final. New Zealand enters the match as favorites, with a perfect record of four wins from four matches, including victories over both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand’s success has come from a combination of depth and experience, as they have demonstrated consistent performance throughout the series. South Africa managed to secure their spot in the final by overcoming Zimbabwe twice, and their players view the final as an opportunity to test their mettle and gain valuable experience ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

Lungi Ngidi, one of the senior team members for South Africa, emphasized the importance of taking the tournament one game at a time. He stated, “We’re working towards the T20 World Cup, but one thing that was made clear by the coach is that we take it one series at a time. Tomorrow is another one of those challenges, to be able to come out on top against probably a full-strength New Zealand team.”

Despite missing key players like captain Aiden Markram and top bowler Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s youthful squad has shown energy and determination. Ngidi expressed his enjoyment of the team’s youthful spirit, noting, “I’m really enjoying the energy these youngsters bring. We’ve got a couple of guys here who are hungry to perform, and a win in the final would be a massive boost going forward.”

Rubin Hermann has stood out for South Africa, accumulating 119 runs in four matches, while Dewald Brevis also reached the 100-run milestone. However, South Africa’s bowling has not performed on the same level, with no bowlers in the tournament’s top five wicket-takers, which may pose challenges against New Zealand’s strong lineup.

On the opposing side, New Zealand has found stability and success throughout the series. Tim Seifert has been their leading batter, scoring 166 runs at an average of 55.33. Bowler Matt Henry has also made a mark with eight wickets in three innings. Captain Mitchell Santner praised the team’s adaptability, saying, “Throughout this series, we’ve done a lot of good stuff. Different guys stepping up at times is always a good thing.”

Both teams are preparing for the crucial match, not just for the trophy but as a stepping stone towards the World Cup. With contrasting histories and levels of confidence, the final promises to be an exciting contest between the two sides.

The anticipated playing elevens for the final are: New Zealand, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Zakary Foulkes, Will O’Rourke, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy; South Africa, Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter/Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.