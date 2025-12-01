New Zealand’s Foulkes Set for Test Debut Against West Indies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand cricketer Zak Foulkes is preparing for his first Test match against the West Indies at Hagley Oval. The 23-year-old allrounder, who has had a remarkable few months, is set to make his debut following an impressive performance in his first ODI.

Foulkes made headlines recently when he achieved the best figures by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut with 9 for 75 in Bulawayo. He showcased his bowling talent further in October, making legendary batsman Joe Root falter with his inswing deliveries.

As Foulkes gets ready for this milestone game, he is excited to have his family and friends supporting him. “A few friends and family coming down tomorrow, which will be cool,” Foulkes said. “It will be a really special moment for me and my family.”

Foulkes comes from a cricketing family, with his father Glen and brothers Liam and Robbie having also represented Canterbury Country. Liam now works with Cricket Ireland, while Robbie played for New Zealand in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

Initially, Foulkes opened the batting for Canterbury, but he transitioned to bowling, mastering the art of swing. “There’s a running joke at the moment that I am actually developing a wee inswing,” he joked. “I’m just trying to tell him to stay in his lane a little bit.”

Foulkes aims to make a strong impact in Test cricket. “Test cricket is probably my No. 1 goal. There’s nothing more rewarding than a red-ball win,” he said. His preparation comes at a time when New Zealand cricket faces challenges with injuries to key players like Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

Despite the injuries, Foulkes and teammate Duffy have made smooth transitions to the international level. Foulkes remains optimistic, acknowledging the importance of depth in the team. “We have to build that depth, and I think we’re in a good spot at the moment,” he stated.

The excitement of this upcoming Test match resonates within Foulkes as he reflects on his rapid rise in cricket. “It’s all happened pretty quickly really,” he admitted. “Now it’s going to be nice to strap on the whites and bowl with the red ball for a change.”

Foulkes did not initially expect to play this home Test, but he is ready to seize the opportunity with the support of his cricket-loving family.