New Zen Egg Introduced in Grow a Garden; Rare Pets Available

Island, Unknown

A new limited-time pet egg called the Zen Egg has been launched in Grow a Garden as part of the Zen Update, effective July 19, 2025. This unique addition introduces players to six new pets, including the exclusive Prismatic Kitsune, which has a very rare chance of being obtained.

The Zen Egg can be purchased at the Zen Shop in the center of the island for 30 Chi, or for 149 Robux. To accumulate Chi, players need to provide the Zen Shop NPC, Tranquil plants. The egg will remain available throughout the duration of the Zen Update, set to conclude at the end of September 2025.

Among the six possible pets, players can find: the Shiba Inu, Nihonzaru, Tanuki, Tanchozuru, Kappa, and Kitsune. Each pet comes with unique abilities that can enhance their gameplay experience. For instance, the Shiba Inu can dig up random seeds every minute, while the Kitsune has the ability to duplicate crops from other players.

Here’s a breakdown of the pets’ chances of hatching from the Zen Egg: the Shiba Inu has a 40% chance, the Nihonzaru 31%, Tanuki 20.82%, Tanchozuru 4.6%, Kappa 3.5%, and the Kitsune a mere 0.08%. This rarity makes the Kitsune particularly desirable.

The Zen Egg requires a wait time of about four hours and 10 minutes to hatch, meaning patience is key for players hoping to expand their pet collection. The launch of the Zen Update and its accompanying egg adds fresh excitement for players eager to explore new gameplay strategies.

According to community findings, players are still uncovering all features related to the Zen Update. As more information becomes available, guides and updates will help users make the most out of this exclusive pet egg.