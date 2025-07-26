Entertainment
New Zen Egg Introduced in Grow a Garden; Rare Pets Available
Island, Unknown
A new limited-time pet egg called the Zen Egg has been launched in Grow a Garden as part of the Zen Update, effective July 19, 2025. This unique addition introduces players to six new pets, including the exclusive Prismatic Kitsune, which has a very rare chance of being obtained.
The Zen Egg can be purchased at the Zen Shop in the center of the island for 30 Chi, or for 149 Robux. To accumulate Chi, players need to provide the Zen Shop NPC, Tranquil plants. The egg will remain available throughout the duration of the Zen Update, set to conclude at the end of September 2025.
Among the six possible pets, players can find: the Shiba Inu, Nihonzaru, Tanuki, Tanchozuru, Kappa, and Kitsune. Each pet comes with unique abilities that can enhance their gameplay experience. For instance, the Shiba Inu can dig up random seeds every minute, while the Kitsune has the ability to duplicate crops from other players.
Here’s a breakdown of the pets’ chances of hatching from the Zen Egg: the Shiba Inu has a 40% chance, the Nihonzaru 31%, Tanuki 20.82%, Tanchozuru 4.6%, Kappa 3.5%, and the Kitsune a mere 0.08%. This rarity makes the Kitsune particularly desirable.
The Zen Egg requires a wait time of about four hours and 10 minutes to hatch, meaning patience is key for players hoping to expand their pet collection. The launch of the Zen Update and its accompanying egg adds fresh excitement for players eager to explore new gameplay strategies.
According to community findings, players are still uncovering all features related to the Zen Update. As more information becomes available, guides and updates will help users make the most out of this exclusive pet egg.
Recent Posts
- Tigers Fall Again, Losing 6-2 to Blue Jays at Comerica Park
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash