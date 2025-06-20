Newark Eyes Police HQ at Historic Site Amid Legal Battle

NEWARK, New Jersey — A historic building in downtown Newark may become the new police headquarters for NJ Transit. The location, known as Ironbound Station Plaza, is situated next to Newark Penn Station and is part of ongoing real estate negotiations.

At a board meeting in April, NJ Transit approved a $6.6 million offer for the property, which has been used as a 7-Eleven and a fitness center. The property, owned by Paramount Assets, dates back to 1910 and is focused on maintaining historic sites in the city.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka expressed gratitude for the creative reuse of historic buildings, emphasizing the importance of retaining Newark’s structures while adapting them for modern needs. “We are creating a residential, retail and commercial hub,” Baraka stated in 2018.

The move for a new police headquarters aligns with NJ Transit’s plans to preserve the historic value of Newark Penn Station, which currently houses approximately 85 officers and administrative staff. The current police station occupies just 6,000 square feet within the transit hub.

“We need them out of it so we can use it for a larger concourse,” said NJ Transit Chief Operating Officer, who emphasized the need for a state-of-the-art facility.n

However, the transaction remains in legal limbo. NJ Transit and Paramount Assets have yet to agree on a final purchase price, with a representative from Paramount declining to comment.

In addition to the Newark property, NJ Transit is engaged in a separate legal dispute concerning a 17-acre site in Ridgefield Park. Here, the proposed value has spurred disagreements, with NJ Transit arguing that the worth is lower than the property owner’s valuation of $60 million. The area is intended for a new $536 million bus garage to help alleviate overcrowded facilities.

The agency has grappled with various legal issues tied to this development, including an eminent domain initiative that originally began in 2019.

As redevelopment discussions continue, NJ Transit has set aside additional funding in response to the rising costs of the bus garage initiative. “We’re reevaluating the project to ensure its readiness for the next step,” said the COO.

While the police headquarters project advances, the agency has emphasized the importance of addressing bus capacity at Newark Penn Station in tandem with their expansion plans.

In the competitive landscape of New Jersey’s real estate, these developments signal not only NJ Transit’s growth but their commitment to modernizing transit infrastructure while preserving historical significance.