Newcastle Attempts To Retain Star Striker Amid Transfer Speculations

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United is eager to secure striker Callum Wilson‘s future at the club as interest from rival teams intensifies. The Magpies are reportedly ready to offer Wilson a lucrative new contract to deter potential suitors, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manager Eddie Howe aims to keep Wilson as a core part of his Champions League plans for the upcoming season. Wilson, 25, was instrumental last season, scoring 23 goals and providing six assists in 34 matches.

Sources suggest that Newcastle may have to “break their wage structure” to ensure Wilson remains at St. James’ Park. This move comes amid heightened transfer rumors as various clubs look to bolster their squads.

In related news, Manchester United is actively pursuing options to reinforce their midfield. The club has set its sights on Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is attracting interest due to a £9 million relegation release clause. Additionally, United is monitoring Club Brugge’s Ardon Jashari, a promising 22-year-old midfielder who has impressed during his recent performances.

Jashari’s dynamic playing style has caught the attention of many clubs, with his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively on the pitch. This potential acquisition aligns with manager Ruben Amorim‘s aim to enhance United’s midfield with younger talent.

As the transfer window progresses, the future of many players remains uncertain. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool has expressed interest in joining Napoli, while Barcelona is reportedly preparing a loan offer for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. Fans will be watching closely as these developments unfold in the coming weeks.

Final confirmations on transfers are expected as clubs finalize their plans for the 2025 season.