Sports
Newcastle Faces Crystal Palace in Premier League Showdown
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United will host Crystal Palace at St. James' Park on January 4, 2026, in a Premier League clash between two teams hoping to climb the standings.
As both clubs prepare for the match, Newcastle sits 14th with 26 points, while Crystal Palace is 11th with 27 points after 19 league games. Newcastle is coming off a convincing 3-1 victory against Burnley on December 30, where they outshot their opponents 19 to 15. Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes spearheaded the win, contributing to Newcastle’s goal tally.
In contrast, Crystal Palace battled to a 1-1 draw with Fulham on January 1, although they were outshot 15 to 11. Jean-Philippe Mateta, who leads Palace with eight goals this season, scored their only goal in that match.
Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe has been dealing with a lengthy injury list. Key players like Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, and Jamaal Lascelles are unavailable due to injuries. Howe plans to utilize Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as part of their attacking strategy, emphasizing the need for effective crosses aimed at Woltemade.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner faces his own set of challenges. Players such as Ismaila Sarr are away on international duty, and injuries have left his team in a precarious situation. New signing Brennan Johnson is expected to make his debut for the Eagles in this crucial matchup.
Both teams aim to assert themselves after inconsistent performances. Newcastle’s victory against Burnley lifted their spirits, while Palace seeks to end a winless streak that spans six matches across all competitions.
As the anticipation builds, the match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET, providing fans with a thrilling encounter as they look to get important points on the board. With both teams having strikers in form, it promises to be an exciting battle at St. James’ Park.
“We have a good opportunity to push for the top spots,” said Howe, looking ahead to the match. “We just need to convert our chances and maintain our defensive discipline.”
Newcastle fans hope their team will continue their winning streak against Crystal Palace, a club they have recently performed well against.
