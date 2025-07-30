Sports
Newcastle Faces K-League Stars in Upcoming Friendly Match
Suwon, South Korea – Newcastle United will face an all-star K-League side on July 30 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium. This friendly match marks part of Newcastle’s preparation for the 2025-26 season following a successful previous campaign that saw them qualify for the Champions League.
Newcastle, coming off a mix of results in early preseason friendlies, is eager to improve ahead of facing Aston Villa in their opening league match. After a fine performance against Carlisle United, the Magpies faced setbacks, losing 4-0 to Celtic and 3-2 to Arsenal. Manager Eddie Howe aims for a better outcome in South Korea as his team continues to acclimate to the humid conditions.
The team will compete without star striker Alexander Isak, who is out with a minor thigh injury and is rumored to be considering a move away from Newcastle. Callum Wilson‘s departure on a free transfer leaves Will Osula as a potential lead striker for this match.
Newcastle’s squad boasts new addition Anthony Elanga, who impressed in his debut match. Elanga will contest a starting position with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, while South Korean winger Seung-Soo Park may make an appearance off the bench.
On the other side, Team K-League is led by Lee Tae-seok and Brazilian midfielder Oberdan. Jo Hyeon-woo, a notable player for the hosts with experience in the 2018 World Cup, will guard the goal. The starting lineup is rounded out by players like Kim Jin-gyu and Darijan Bojanic. The match will serve as an exciting celebration of South Korean football.
As fans look forward to the event, Newcastle’s performance is sure to be closely watched, especially given their mixed results and the ongoing speculation around player transfers. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 AM ET, and fans unable to attend in person can watch via live streaming services.
