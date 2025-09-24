Sports
Newcastle Fields Strong Side in Carabao Cup Against Bradford City
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United made seven changes to their lineup for the Carabao Cup third round match against Bradford City on Wednesday. Despite the alterations, the Magpies will feature eight full internationals in the starting XI as they face the League One leaders.
Bruno Guimarães captains the team against Bradford after sitting out last weekend’s Premier League game against Bournemouth. Aaron Ramsdale is set to make his competitive debut for Newcastle in goal.
New arrivals in the starting lineup include Emil Krafth, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, and William Osula. Gordon returns to the squad after serving a three-match suspension for a red card received during the match against Liverpool.
Joelinton is playing in his 21st League Cup match for Newcastle, which ties him with Rob Lee for third-most appearances in the competition’s history. Joelinton has scored four goals in the League Cup, making him joint seventh on the all-time list.
Dan Burn, who scored in the final when Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley last March, has been rested for this match. The team’s lineup reflects a strong commitment to both cups and league play this season.
Newcastle’s lineup includes Aaron Ramsdale, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Malick Thiaw, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Guimarães, and Lewis Miley. The substitutes are Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Nick Woltemade, Joe Willock, and Alex Murphy.
Recent Posts
- Laufey to Bring ‘A Matter of Time’ Tour to Glendale
- Dallas Mavericks’ Russell Proposes to Laura Ivaniukas in Beach Engagement
- Florida Allocates $60 Million for Cancer Research Grants
- Cubs Face Young Gun Jonah Tong After Unlikely Collapse
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?