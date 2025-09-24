Newcastle Fields Strong Side in Carabao Cup Against Bradford City

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United made seven changes to their lineup for the Carabao Cup third round match against Bradford City on Wednesday. Despite the alterations, the Magpies will feature eight full internationals in the starting XI as they face the League One leaders.

Bruno Guimarães captains the team against Bradford after sitting out last weekend’s Premier League game against Bournemouth. Aaron Ramsdale is set to make his competitive debut for Newcastle in goal.

New arrivals in the starting lineup include Emil Krafth, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, and William Osula. Gordon returns to the squad after serving a three-match suspension for a red card received during the match against Liverpool.

Joelinton is playing in his 21st League Cup match for Newcastle, which ties him with Rob Lee for third-most appearances in the competition’s history. Joelinton has scored four goals in the League Cup, making him joint seventh on the all-time list.

Dan Burn, who scored in the final when Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley last March, has been rested for this match. The team’s lineup reflects a strong commitment to both cups and league play this season.

Newcastle’s lineup includes Aaron Ramsdale, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Malick Thiaw, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Guimarães, and Lewis Miley. The substitutes are Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Nick Woltemade, Joe Willock, and Alex Murphy.