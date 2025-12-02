Sports
Newcastle Hosts Struggling Tottenham in Premier League Clash
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, England — Newcastle United is set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, December 2, at St. James’ Park, as the Magpies look to extend their winning streak in the Premier League.
After impressive victories over Manchester City and Everton, Newcastle hopes to secure a third consecutive win. Manager Eddie Howe has seen his team improve significantly, moving up to 13th place in the standings. They currently sit just four points off the top five.
On the other hand, Tottenham’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse. The club has not won a league match in their last four outings, including a recent loss to Fulham, which has put pressure on manager Thomas Frank. The team is struggling with injuries to key players such as Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 PM ET. Following recent performances, Newcastle is viewed as the favorite, with analysts predicting a strong showing. Aaron Ramsdale will be in goal, with Nick Pope sidelined due to a groin injury.
With Spurs also dealing with their injury woes, including Cristian Romero‘s recent suspension, lineup changes are expected. Thomas Frank will likely rotate his players in an attempt to spark some much-needed form.
Newcastle has historically been strong against Tottenham, winning five of their last six encounters. As they return home for this match, the Magpies feel confident, while the pressure mounts on Spurs to end their winless streak.
As the game approaches, fans are eager to see if Newcastle can capitalize on Tottenham’s struggles or if the Lilywhites will find a way to bounce back.
