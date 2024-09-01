Newcastle Knights Celebrate Victories and Extend Partnership with NSW Minerals Council

The Newcastle Knights enjoyed a triumphant weekend, achieving two significant victories in the National Rugby League (NRL) and securing a new partnership agreement with the NSW Minerals Council.

In front of over 24,000 supporters at McDonald Jones Stadium, the Knights’ women’s team, the back-to-back NRLW premiers, clinched third position on the ladder with an impressive 34-6 victory over the Wests Tigers. Meanwhile, the men’s team, coached by Adam O’Brien, bolstered their playoff chances with a strong 36-14 win against the Gold Coast Titans.

Away from the sporting field, the Knights announced an extension of their partnership with the NSW Minerals Council, committing to wear the distinctive hi-vis jersey until at least 2027. This partnership will also ensure the continuation of the annual Voice for Mining Family Day for another three years.

NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting that the hi-vis jersey represents a meaningful connection to the community and the mining industry. He noted that the jersey symbolizes pride in the contributions of mine workers within coal and metals mining sectors in New South Wales.

The Newcastle Knights’ enduring ties to the mining industry are evident, with a list of current and former players with connections to mining, including Steve Simpson, Adam Muir, Billy Peden, Kurt Gidley, and Phoebe Desmond. Dally M medallists Kalyn Ponga and Tamika Upton also have familial ties to the industry.

Knights CEO Philip Gardner emphasized the club’s pride in partnering with such a crucial sector for the state and regional economies, acknowledging the positive impact on the communities involved. He stated that this long-term commitment reflects the strength of the partnership, supporting both the women’s and men’s teams for over 15 years.

The Knights’ success in both the NRL and NRLW has generated excitement as their final regular-season match against the Dolphins will determine the eighth playoff spot.