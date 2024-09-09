Newcastle Knights Raise Over $500,000 for Local Charities

In a remarkable achievement for the local community, the nib Newcastle Knights have announced that their partnership with the 50-50 Charity Raffle has successfully raised over half a million dollars for local charities.

This significant milestone of $500,000 was reached just hours before last week’s game against the Gold Coast, breaking the regular season fundraising record with one game still remaining in the season.

The funds raised have made a meaningful impact, providing essential support to organizations such as the Mark Hughes Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Among the 13 beneficiaries for this season, these organizations have received critical funds to assist those in need.

Kerryn Scully, Community Engagement Coordinator for Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW, expressed gratitude towards the Newcastle Knights and the 50-50 Charity Raffle, stating that the funds have provided necessary accommodation for families with a sick or injured child during a particularly challenging time.

Kris Buderus, Events and Partnerships Manager at the Mark Hughes Foundation, also highlighted the importance of these contributions. He noted that their volunteers look forward to engaging with fans during the NRL Beanie Round each year to raise funds for brain cancer research and support.

Since partnering with the Knights in 2020, the 50-50 Charity Raffle has grown to become a vital source of funding for local causes. In each raffle, 50% of the prize pool is awarded to a lucky ticket holder, with the remaining 50% going directly to charitable endeavors.

Over the past five seasons, the Knights have collaborated with 56 charitable causes, playing a crucial role in raising both awareness and essential funds for their missions. Some of the charities supported in 2024 include the aforementioned organizations as well as others dedicated to various local needs.