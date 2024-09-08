Sports
Newcastle Knights Secure Final NRL Finals Spot with Victory Over Dolphins
The Newcastle Knights have successfully secured the final spot in the National Rugby League (NRL) Finals after achieving a 14-6 victory against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
This critical match determined the eighth place on the ladder, with the winner earning a place in the finals. The defeat for the Dolphins means they will focus on the next season.
With the stakes at their highest, both teams displayed a high-intensity game, and it was the Knights who gradually imposed their dominance in front of a sold-out crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Captain Kalyn Ponga played a pivotal role in the match, providing two try assists and leading his team toward the postseason.
Following this win, Newcastle will face the North Queensland Cowboys in a do-or-die final next week, as the Cowboys secured the fifth position on the ladder following a decisive victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ponga continued his outstanding performance trend, having set up both of the Knights’ tries and converting three out of three attempts.
Newcastle’s recent surge included winning four of their last five matches, making their finals appearance seem unlikely just a month ago.
The Knights’ victory also eliminated the Canberra Raiders‘ slim hopes of reaching the playoffs, which relied on a draw between the Knights and Dolphins.
The match was notably marked by a controversial decision in the first half, with the Dolphins having a try disallowed due to an obstruction rule called by the Bunker.
Despite the controversy, the Knights went on to score and maintained their lead, with Ponga contributing significantly to their offensive plays.
The Dolphins attempted to rally late in the match, scoring a consolation try through Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but the Knights’ defense held firm to secure their place in the finals.
