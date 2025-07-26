Sports
Newcastle Pursues Strand Larsen Amid Player Transfers
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United is exploring options to replace striker Alexander Isak, and they are considering 25-year-old Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves. This interest comes as Isak’s future at the club remains uncertain.
As Isak, 25, contemplates his next move, Newcastle aims to secure a strong replacement to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League. Larson’s impressive performance has caught their attention.
Meanwhile, England striker Callum Wilson, 33, has reached an agreement in principle with West Ham after leaving Newcastle when his contract ended last month. Wilson’s departure opens a pathway for new recruits at Newcastle.
In a related development, Manchester City has approached Newcastle regarding 22-year-old full-back Tino Livramento. Reports suggest City is prepared to pay over £50 million for the England international.
Bayern Munich is also active in the transfer market, resuming negotiations with Liverpool for Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The Bundesliga club is yet to make a second bid for the 28-year-old.
Other teams are making moves as well. Two prominent Saudi Pro League clubs are seeking to sign Brazilian winger Antony from Manchester United, despite expectations that he would return to Real Betis.
England left-back Luke Shaw, 30, is also considering offers from Saudi clubs after 11 seasons with Manchester United. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s loan bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 32, was rejected.
Chelsea has seen their £60 million offer turned down by Juventus for 20-year-old Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz. Fulham, on the other hand, is close to finalizing their first signing by bringing in French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, 34, from Montpellier.
Everton is setting sights on Southampton’s 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling as they seek to enhance their attacking options. Leeds United has submitted a bid exceeding £26 million for Brazilian winger Igor Paixao from Feyenoord, but competition from Roma and Marseille is heating up.
Lastly, Tottenham has agreed to loan out 17-year-old Mikey Moore, with Birmingham City and West Brom expressing interest. Premier League newcomers Burnley are inquiring about the availability of Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste, 25, who spent last season at Ipswich Town.
