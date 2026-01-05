Sports
Newcastle United Extends Unbeaten Streak with Win Over Crystal Palace
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England – Newcastle United continued its impressive run on Saturday, defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 at St. James’ Park in a Premier League match. The victory marked Newcastle’s 11th consecutive unbeaten game in all competitions, with nine wins and two draws.
Newcastle set the tone early, attempting to extend an impressive record of having scored first in eight of their previous nine home league matches this season. However, their efforts were thwarted twice in the first half when two goals were disallowed for offside.
Crystal Palace’s defense, led by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, faced constant pressure, with Johnstone making several key saves, including a close-range header from Fabian Schar. Despite facing threats from Newcastle’s attack, the Eagles almost seized the advantage moments before half-time.
In the second half, Newcastle’s Brazilian player Bruno Guimaraes broke the deadlock, scoring the first goal by heading in a well-placed cutback at the 62-minute mark. This encouraged Newcastle to push for a second goal, which they achieved just seven minutes later as Anthony Gordon poked the ball past Johnstone from another Guimaraes delivery.
Newcastle controlled the match thereafter, and although they missed a chance to extend their lead in stoppage time, the two goals were enough to secure the win. This latest victory keeps Newcastle in strong form, as they have now secured five consecutive clean sheets against Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles, meanwhile, remain winless in their last five league matches, with one draw and four losses.
