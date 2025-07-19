Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance

GLASGOW, Scotland – Newcastle United will bring approximately 10,000 fans to Parkhead this weekend for a friendly match against Celtic. This matchup marks the first encounter between the two clubs since 2007, when Newcastle won 4-1 in a friendly at St James’ Park.

The match holds significance, not only as a showcase of talent but also as it features the adidas Trophy. Both teams are the league cup champions in their respective nations, increasing the stakes for this encounter.

Celtic is eager for a different result this time, especially after their recent 2-0 victory over Sporting CP in the Algarve. The team has recorded three wins in four pre-season matches, hoping to continue the momentum against a strong Newcastle side.

“Winning is a habit, and we want to keep that going,” said a Celtic spokesperson ahead of the match.

Following their game with Newcastle, Celtic will head to Italy for the Como Cup. They could potentially face former teammate Nicolas Kuhn, who has since moved on.

<p“I can’t wait to play in the tournament,” said Kuhn. “It would be exciting to face my old teammates again.”

The friendly against Newcastle represents a chance for both teams to gauge their pre-season progress as they prepare for the upcoming league campaigns.