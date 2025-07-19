Sports
Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
GLASGOW, Scotland – Newcastle United will bring approximately 10,000 fans to Parkhead this weekend for a friendly match against Celtic. This matchup marks the first encounter between the two clubs since 2007, when Newcastle won 4-1 in a friendly at St James’ Park.
The match holds significance, not only as a showcase of talent but also as it features the adidas Trophy. Both teams are the league cup champions in their respective nations, increasing the stakes for this encounter.
Celtic is eager for a different result this time, especially after their recent 2-0 victory over Sporting CP in the Algarve. The team has recorded three wins in four pre-season matches, hoping to continue the momentum against a strong Newcastle side.
“Winning is a habit, and we want to keep that going,” said a Celtic spokesperson ahead of the match.
Following their game with Newcastle, Celtic will head to Italy for the Como Cup. They could potentially face former teammate Nicolas Kuhn, who has since moved on.
<p“I can’t wait to play in the tournament,” said Kuhn. “It would be exciting to face my old teammates again.”
The friendly against Newcastle represents a chance for both teams to gauge their pre-season progress as they prepare for the upcoming league campaigns.
Recent Posts
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
- Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
- Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden
- CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Arrested on Fraud Charges