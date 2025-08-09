Sports
Newcastle United Targets AC Milan’s Thiaw Amid Busy Transfer Window
MILAN, Italy — Newcastle United is finalizing a significant transfer deal with AC Milan for German center-back Malick Thiaw, valued at €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses, according to reports.
The deal is expected to close soon, leaving AC Milan to search for Thiaw’s replacement. Football Italia reports that the Rossoneri are considering young Italian defenders Giovanni Leoni from Parma and Pietro Comuzzo from Fiorentina, who are valued at approximately €40 million and €30 million, respectively.
Newcastle’s head coach, Eddie Howe, is facing challenges in the summer transfer window as the club has missed out on key targets including Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Furthermore, striker Alexander Isak‘s future is uncertain as he has expressed a desire to leave the club, complicating matters for Newcastle.
Despite these setbacks, Newcastle remains focused on bolstering its roster. According to reports, the club has submitted an improved bid to procure a new striker, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa now a top alternative after failing to secure RB Leipzig‘s Benjamin Sesko, who is reportedly set to join Manchester United.
The latest updates suggest that discussions for Wissa are already taking place as Newcastle works to finalize agreements before the transfer window ends.
All negotiations are ongoing, and it is expected that both AC Milan and Newcastle will keep making headway in the market to strengthen their squads.
