Newcastle’s Wissa, Ramsey Ruled Out for Wolves Clash

Newcastle, England – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe announced that new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey will miss the upcoming Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Magpies aim for their first league victory of the 2025/26 season after the international break, taking on a Wolves team that has lost all three of their opening matches.

Howe confirmed Wissa will not make his debut due to a knee injury sustained while representing the Democratic Republic of Congo. “Unfortunately, he won’t make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects of the injury,” Howe said.

Wissa, an experienced Premier League goalscorer, has shown impressive qualities in past seasons. “He’s been a difficult player for us to handle, and I admire the journey he’s been on to get to this point,” Howe added.

Ramsey faces a longer absence as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in last month’s draw with Leeds United. Howe described Ramsey’s injury as “a big blow” and expects him to miss several weeks. “Jacob is the only other injury concern, and he’ll miss the game,” he said.

In lighter news, Joelinton has returned to full training. “He’s fit and available,” Howe shared. “Really happy to welcome him back. He’s such an important player.”

Howe also expressed optimism about Nick Woltemade, the new record-signing from VfB Stuttgart, who may debut this weekend. “He trained well and has shown his qualities,” Howe noted.

Regarding the appointment of David Hopkinson as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer, Howe highlighted his positive energy and importance to the club’s future. “It’s an appointment that was much needed,” he said.

The manager acknowledged the urgent need for improvement in front of goal. “Defensively, we have been strong, but we need to find that clinical edge,” Howe said as Newcastle prepares for their upcoming challenges.