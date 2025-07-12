Sports
Newgarden and Palou Lead Field at Iowa Speedway INDYCAR Race
Newton, IA — Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou will start at the front of the pack for this weekend’s Sukup INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. The race is set to begin tonight at 9:00 PM.
Iowa Speedway is known for its challenging .875-mile track that mimics the feel of a larger superspeedway. With a record of open-wheel racing, the facility features 275 laps, amounting to 239 miles of competitive action.
The track recently experienced inclement weather, but Scott McLaughlin took advantage of the conditions earlier in practice to show impressive speed. Fans flocked to witness the opening of the weekend and the anticipation builds as the event nears.
The Iowa Speedway has been equipped with the latest SAFER Barrier technology around its perimeter, enhancing safety for drivers during intense racing. Competitors expect fast lap times, with many completing circuits in under 18 seconds. This presents a physically and mentally demanding challenge for the drivers.
As the start time approaches, excitement is palpable among fans and teams alike. The crowd will surely be cheering for their favorites as the engines roar and the race begins.
Updates on qualifying positions and times continue to come in as racing fans gear up for an exhilarating night.
