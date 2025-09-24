London, England – News Group Newspapers Limited has announced strict measures against automated access to its content.

The company stated that it does not allow any form of access, collection, or data mining of its material by automated systems. This includes actions taken directly or through intermediaries, affecting AI, machine learning, and other large language models.

This announcement was made in response to concerns that automated behaviors were misinterpreted as legitimate user actions based on the company’s monitoring systems.

For those who may have questions regarding commercial usage of their content, the company encourages them to reach out through their official contact channels.

As part of their terms, News Group Newspapers reaffirmed their commitment to protecting their content from unauthorized reproduction. Their registered office is located at 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

The statement reflects a growing trend in the media industry to safeguard intellectual property in the age of AI and digital content dissemination. The organization seeks to balance legitimate use while preventing abuse of their materials.

For ongoing inquiries or complaints, users are directed to the designated customer support team.