News Group Newspapers Limits Automated Access to Content

LONDON, England — News Group Newspapers Limited announced that it has identified potential automated behavior from users accessing its content.

The company, publisher of “The Sun,” stated that it prohibits the use of automated means to access, collect, or mine any of its content, directly or through third-party services.

This restriction also covers the use of content for machine learning, artificial intelligence, large language models, or any generative AI systems. The firm emphasized the importance of complying with its established guidelines.

According to their website, anyone interested in the commercial use of their content should reach out directly for inquiries.

The publisher aims to protect its intellectual property and ensure that its content is utilized in compliance with its policies.

For more details about licensing and other inquiries, interested parties can visit their official site.