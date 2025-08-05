Business
News Group Newspapers Warns Against Automated Access to Their Content
LONDON, England – News Group Newspapers Limited is alerting users that automated access to its content is not permitted. This includes data mining, text collection, and other forms of automated behavior that might be perceived as bot-like activity.
The warning comes after the company’s system flagged certain user behavior as potentially automated, prompting a reminder about their strict policies regarding digital access. News Group Newspapers emphasizes that their service cannot be accessed via automated means, be it directly or through third-party intermediaries.
A statement from the company underscores that those who wish to access their content for commercial use should reach out to their support team. Users experiencing issues with access are advised to contact customer support at [email protected] for clarification.
The company acknowledges that sometimes their system may misinterpret genuine human interactions as automated, which may lead to unexpected access restrictions. Users are encouraged to reach out if they believe this is the case.
News Group Newspapers, headquartered at 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF, stresses its commitment to protecting content rights and maintaining compliance with its licensing agreements.
