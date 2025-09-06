LONDON, England — News Group Newspapers Limited has issued a warning against automated access to its content. The company prohibits the collection, text, or data mining of its material through any automated means, either directly or via intermediary services.

This directive applies to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other large language models (LLMs). The company emphasized that any form of automated content interaction is against its terms of service.

According to a statement from the company, they have detected behavior that appears to be automated and wish to clarify their policies. They urge legitimate users who encounter this message in error to contact customer support for assistance.

The message also prompts users interested in commercial use to reach out through provided channels. The company stresses the importance of maintaining the integrity of its content and ensuring compliance with their policies.

In a reminder of their commitment to accuracy, News Group Newspapers noted that while their journalists strive for perfection, mistakes can happen. They encourage users to report any issues or complaints using the appropriate links on their site.