News Publishers Fight AI Companies Over Copyright and Content Use

NEW YORK, NY – Recent developments in the media industry show that several news publishers are taking action against artificial intelligence companies over the unauthorized use of their content.

In 2025, a number of publishers followed The New York Times‘ lead and began legal action against OpenAI, claiming their copyrighted material was utilized without permission. However, many other publishers have chosen to make deals with AI companies, allowing the companies to reference their content while promising proper citations.

Among those who have made agreements with AI firms are The New York Times, Conde Nast, and Hearst, who have all signed deals with Amazon. These deals allow AI tools to analyze the content to enhance user experiences.

While some news outlets negotiate, others like the BBC have threatened legal action against AI start-up Perplexity, asserting their content was used without consent. The BBC’s lawsuit claims that Perplexity’s AI search provides verbatim results of its articles.

The AI industry faces criticism for relying on the content of publishers without fair compensation. Ziff Davis, which owns tech brands like CNET and IGN, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of exploiting its content to innovate while failing to respect intellectual property rights. In contrast, OpenAI maintains that its technology is built on publicly accessible data and adheres to fair use principles.

Various other news organizations, including a coalition of Canadian and Indian publishers, have initiated legal battles against AI firms like Cohere and OpenAI over similar claims of unauthorized content scraping. Industry leaders emphasize that journalism is critical to society and that the content produced must be respected.

Publishers everywhere are adapting by entering partnerships with AI companies to ensure they receive compensation for their work while also participating in the evolving AI landscape. The drive for fair compensation continues as journalists, and their employers, strive to protect their intellectual output in an increasingly digital world.