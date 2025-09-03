Newsom Mocked by Watters Amid Social Media Feud with Trump

LOS ANGELES, California — California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing mockery from Fox News host Jesse Watters for his recent social media posts that satirize former President Donald Trump. Newsom has been imitating Trump’s style in a series of posts aimed at criticizing the president’s policies and defending his own leadership.

On Tuesday, Watters commented on Newsom’s strategy during his program “Jesse Watters Primetime,” saying, “Greasy Gavin is out there jocking Trump’s style. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But why doesn’t Gavin imitate his policies?” Newsom quickly fired back, tweeting that Watters does not understand the intent behind his social media strategy.

In a tweet, Newsom stated, “Still doesn’t get it,” which underlines his intent to critique Trump through humor. Newsom’s press office also chimed in, saying Trump’s policies are “trash.” The press office has been active on social media, often mimicking Trump’s style, and creating nicknames for political rivals.

Critics from the MAGA base have questioned Newsom’s authenticity. However, a recent analysis claims Newsom’s social media strategy is “absolutely” effective, with a reported 450% increase in followers for his press office account since mid-June.

In further efforts to mock Trump, Newsom has opened a merchandise shop featuring items that directly reference Trump’s campaign slogans, including a red hat that says, “Newsom was right about everything.”

Continuing the interaction on social media, Newsom recently responded to Trump’s accusations regarding water management during the 2023 wildfires, referencing an AI chatbot in a post questioning the president’s mental fitness. His press office characterized Trump as a “bumbling idiot” for claiming that water from the Pacific Northwest could help with California’s water issues.

On Thursday, Newsom continued to criticize Trump, taking a jab at his threats to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic states, while emphasizing his own crime-fighting efforts in California. He highlighted the concerning crime rates in Republican-led states, suggesting that Trump should focus on those areas instead.

Newsom stated, “These are not just observations. They’re stone cold facts,” referring to murder rates in states like Mississippi and Louisiana, which far exceed California’s data. He emphasized that if Trump is serious about crime, he should investigate issues in states that support him.

In a legal victory for California, a federal judge ruled that Trump’s administration violated federal law during immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles. Newsom celebrated this win on social media, adding to the friction between him and the former president.