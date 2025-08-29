Newsom Warns Americans About Trump’s Threat to Democracy

SACRAMENTO, California — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stark warning on Wednesday, urging Americans to recognize what he sees as a serious threat posed by President Donald Trump’s ambitions for a third term in office. Speaking at a summit hosted by Politico, Newsom stated, “Wake up. We’re losing this country in real time.”

During the event, Newsom, a Democrat often seen as a potential presidential candidate himself, claimed that Trump is not merely joking about his possible run in 2028. He highlighted the president’s actions and comments that suggest an inclination to disregard democratic norms. “I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election,” he warned, arguing that Trump does not believe in the principles of free and fair elections.

Newsom’s concerns stem from previous encounters with Trump, including a visit to the White House where, according to Newsom, Trump gestured to a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt while discussing the prospect of a third term. “I said: ‘I know exactly what you mean,’” Newsom recounted, suggesting that the president indeed has such aspirations.

In his remarks, Newsom criticized Trump’s extravagant spending, pointing out the $200 million ballroom renovation at the White House. “Who spends that on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?” he asked the audience, referring to Trump’s ongoing interest in his political future.

Newsom also expressed alarm over Trump’s use of federal agents as political leverage, describing it as a potential shift toward authoritarianism in America. He noted that Trump’s administration might use federal agents to influence elections, calling it a breach of democratic principles. “The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don,” Newsom asserted.

In addition to discussing Trump’s potential run, Newsom encouraged Democrats to take decisive action against Republican gerrymandering efforts in California. Voters will soon have the chance to weigh in on a proposal aimed at creating more favorable congressional maps for Democrats.

Despite Trump’s claims of possibly not running again, Newsom cautioned that voters should take Trump’s threats seriously. “This is not bloviation, this is not exaggeration,” he concluded. Newsom’s comments have spurred discussions across political circles about the future of American democracy and the legitimacy of upcoming elections.