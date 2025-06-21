Business
UK Newspapers Warn Against Automated Data Access and Mining
LONDON, England — News Group Newspapers Limited has issued a stern warning regarding the potential automated behavior detected in user interactions with their services.
The company, which operates popular brands like The Sun, has stated that automated access, data mining, and content collection is not permitted. This includes any form of content use for machine learning or artificial intelligence development.
A representative from News Group Newspapers emphasized that protecting their intellectual property is of utmost importance. The warning was part of a broader announcement outlining the restrictions on using their content for any automated means, whether directly or indirectly through other services.
The formal notice serves as a reminder for users about the company’s copyright protection measures and their firm stance against unauthorized data access. They advise those interested in commercial use of their material to reach out for proper licensing information.
News Group Newspapers Limited, headquartered at 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF, continues to uphold its policies ensuring the integrity and safeguarding of their journalistic content.
