Newtowne Players Present ‘Freaky Friday’ at Three Notch Theatre

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Newtowne Players will open their musical version of “Freaky Friday” this Friday at the Three Notch Theatre, with performances running until Aug. 3.

Based on the novel by Mary Rodgers and the 2003 Disney film starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the show centers on a mother and daughter who swap bodies for a day. The cast features Leonardtown High School graduates Rachel Taylor and Emma Querry in the lead roles of Katherine and Ellie Blake.

Querry, a 2022 graduate who is currently a student at the College of Southern Maryland, is making her debut with the Newtowne Players as Ellie Blake, a high school student who learns to appreciate her mother’s hard work. Taylor, a 2009 Leonardtown graduate, plays Katherine, who is on the verge of marrying Mike Riley, played by Chad Mildenstein.

The storyline evolves as Katherine and Ellie accidentally switch roles, leading to comedic and eye-opening situations that challenge their perceptions of each other.

“When I tried out for the show, I just wanted any role,” Querry said. “When I found out I got Ellie, I was ecstatic. This is my first lead role in a show involving acting.”

Taylor, who has extensive experience with local theater, quickly realized the unique challenge of her role. “When I auditioned, I wanted to play Katherine; however, I am really acting as Ellie for much of the performance. It’s fun mimicking Emma’s mannerisms,” she said.

Director Erich Engel-Cope, who faced setbacks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is excited for his Newtowne directorial debut. Engel-Cope has previously performed in shows like “The Big Fish” and “Into The Woods” with the troupe.

“The entire cast is incredibly talented and can’t wait to perform in front of an audience,” he said. “It’s perfect timing; we open on a Friday before the sequel’s release.”