Sports
Nexo Championship Returns to Scotland with Strong Field of Contenders
ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland — The Nexo Championship returns this week, running from August 7-10, 2025, at Trump International Golf Links. The event will showcase major talent from the DP World Tour, eager to enhance their standings in the lead-up to next year’s Ryder Cup.
Formerly known as the Scottish Championship, the Nexo Championship features a competitive field with past winners and rising stars. Players such as Marco Penge and Kristoffer Reitan, currently in contention for a PGA Tour card, are expected to perform highly this week.
The tournament will offer a purse of $2.75 million, with the winner taking home $467,500 and a generous haul of Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points. Last year’s champion, Adrian Otaegui, leads a fresh wave of contenders eager to etch their names into the tournament’s history.
“It’s fantastic to see the Scottish Championship return to the DP World Tour schedule,” said Ewen Ferguson, a local favorite. “Playing in front of home crowds is always special for me.”
Kristoffer Reitan, who has shown remarkable form this season, believes his game is suited for a links course like Trump’s, highlighting his strong finishes in previous events. “I’m giving it everything,” he said, excited for the challenge ahead.
The tournament format includes a 72-hole stroke play with a cut after 36 holes. Players will be tested on the 7,439-yard par 72 layout, designed to challenge even the most skilled golfers.
As anticipation builds, viewers can catch all the action on Sky Sports and the Golf Channel, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the excitement. The Nexo Championship promises to deliver memorable golfing moments on a scenic Scottish course that has already proven its prestige in the sport.
