Neymar Delays Knee Surgery to Help Santos Avoid Relegation

Santos, Brazil — Neymar, the star forward for Santos FC, has decided to postpone his knee surgery to play in the final three matches of the Brasileirão season. He hopes to aid his team in avoiding relegation after suffering a recent injury.

Despite medical advice recommending rest, Neymar trained with his teammates on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that he is willing to make sacrifices to help Santos, who are currently struggling in the 17th position of the league.

Neymar’s knee problems began during a match against Mirassol, where he scored to equalize but played through pain. Following that game, he received a break in the match against Internacional, which ended in another draw, keeping Santos in the danger zone.

According to ESPN, the medical team at Santos has concerns about Neymar participating in the crucial match against Sport Recife, who are already relegated. However, Neymar is determined to play against Juventude and Cruzeiro, teams that are crucial for Santos’ chances of staying in the top division.

Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos, addressed Neymar’s physical condition, stating, "It is important that we have prudence and caution because his medical check-ups showed that his knee is affected. But today, after discussing with the medical staff and the coach, he went out to practice normally. He felt good and had no pain at the end of the training session."

Teixeira emphasized that the club aims to support Neymar as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup. He expressed confidence in Neymar’s ability to contribute effectively, saying, "We want to have players ready for a battle like this."

With Neymar’s contract set to expire in December 2025, discussions about his future have begun, but Teixeira states that the focus remains on achieving positive results in the final matches of the season.