Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until December 2025

SANTOS, Brazil — Neymar Jr. has officially extended his contract with Santos FC for six more months, lasting until December 2025. The renewal was announced by the club on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Neymar, 33, expressed his emotional connection to the team in a video shared on social media. ‘Santos is not just my team, it’s my home, my roots, my history and my life. This is where I became a man,’ he said. ‘Here, I can be myself and be truly happy. Nothing will stop me from fulfilling my dreams here.’

His new contract includes provisions for possible renewal ahead of the 2026 World Cup, although the club has not guaranteed Neymar’s stay beyond 2025. Santos has also changed its agreement regarding the commercial rights managed by NR Sports, which previously handled Neymar’s image rights.

In the past season, Neymar has played 12 matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the Campeonato Paulista. His last match was against Botafogo on March 1, where he received a controversial red card for using his hand to score.

This year, Santos is struggling in the Brasileirao, sitting in 15th place, just above the relegation zone. The team currently shares 11 points with Vitória and Internacional, separated only by goal difference. Santos has seen only three victories this season, and Neymar’s contributions have been limited due to injuries, having participated in just four league matches.

The club’s president, Marcelo Teixeira, called Neymar’s renewal ‘historic and significant for Brazilian football,’ emphasizing the star player’s role in the team’s rebuilding process.