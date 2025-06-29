Neymar Extends Santos Contract Until December 2025 Amid Injury Struggles

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Neymar da Silva Júnior has signed a contract extension with Santos FC, prolonging his stay at the club until December 2025. The announcement was made by the Brazilian club on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as he aims to fulfill his remaining career dreams.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Neymar expressed his deep connection to Santos, stating, “Santos is not only my team; it is my home, my roots, my history, and my life. I can truly be myself here.” After a 12-year stint in Europe, the player returned to his former club in January, fulfilling his promise to fans.

The contract extension comes at a crucial time for Santos, who are fighting against relegation in the Brasileirão. Currently sitting in 15th place, the team shares 11 points with Internacional and Vitória, only separated by goal difference.

Neymar’s statistics with Santos are impressive; he has 141 goals and 69 assists over 243 matches across two tenures, making him the leading scorer in the post-Pelé era. The club has also celebrated victories in significant tournaments, including the Copa do Brasil and the Conmebol Libertadores.

Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos, praised the contract renewal, calling it a “historic day” for Brazilian football. He emphasized the importance of keeping Neymar at the club during a challenging period.

Neymar, 33, has struggled with injuries throughout 2025, appearing in only four league matches. Despite this, his return has generated excitement among supporters. He has indicated his desire to regain his form and enjoys a strong bond with the fan base.

Looking ahead, Neymar has been optimistic about his prospects with the national team and the upcoming World Cup in 2026. He remains Brazil’s all-time scoring leader, with 79 goals in international play.

As the team prepares for the next season, Neymar’s commitment is seen as vital for both his personal aspirations and Santos’ hope of avoiding relegation.