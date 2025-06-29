Sports
Neymar Extends Santos Contract Until December 2025 Amid Injury Struggles
SAO PAULO, Brazil — Neymar da Silva Júnior has signed a contract extension with Santos FC, prolonging his stay at the club until December 2025. The announcement was made by the Brazilian club on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as he aims to fulfill his remaining career dreams.
In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Neymar expressed his deep connection to Santos, stating, “Santos is not only my team; it is my home, my roots, my history, and my life. I can truly be myself here.” After a 12-year stint in Europe, the player returned to his former club in January, fulfilling his promise to fans.
The contract extension comes at a crucial time for Santos, who are fighting against relegation in the Brasileirão. Currently sitting in 15th place, the team shares 11 points with Internacional and Vitória, only separated by goal difference.
Neymar’s statistics with Santos are impressive; he has 141 goals and 69 assists over 243 matches across two tenures, making him the leading scorer in the post-Pelé era. The club has also celebrated victories in significant tournaments, including the Copa do Brasil and the Conmebol Libertadores.
Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos, praised the contract renewal, calling it a “historic day” for Brazilian football. He emphasized the importance of keeping Neymar at the club during a challenging period.
Neymar, 33, has struggled with injuries throughout 2025, appearing in only four league matches. Despite this, his return has generated excitement among supporters. He has indicated his desire to regain his form and enjoys a strong bond with the fan base.
Looking ahead, Neymar has been optimistic about his prospects with the national team and the upcoming World Cup in 2026. He remains Brazil’s all-time scoring leader, with 79 goals in international play.
As the team prepares for the next season, Neymar’s commitment is seen as vital for both his personal aspirations and Santos’ hope of avoiding relegation.
Recent Posts
- Heart Rate Challenge Sparks Drama on Love Island USA
- Brokerage Owners Open Up About Balancing Work and Taking Breaks
- Kevin Rudd Faces Criticism from US Pollster Amid Trump Tensions
- Tiny Home Village Thrives Amid Hurricane Challenges in Florida
- New York Pride Celebrations Overshadowed by Political Struggles for Trans Rights
- Senate Scraps EV Tax Credit in Latest GOP Budget Bill
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns