Neysa Fligor Leads in Santa Clara County Assessor Special Election

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — In an unusual Election Day on December 30, 2025, voters in Santa Clara County are deciding their next assessor in a special election. Neysa Fligor, the current assistant assessor, leads the race against former Saratoga Councilmember Rishi Kumar.

Fligor, who has held her position for several years, argues that her experience is crucial for a smooth transition. “Our role is one step in the process of generating revenue that funds vital services in Santa Clara County,” she said. “I am the only candidate with the experience, qualifications, leadership, and management skills to be the next county assessor. I am ready to serve the residents of Santa Clara County on day one.”

Kumar, while lacking direct experience in the assessor’s office, highlights his background in technology and city council as beneficial for property tax reform, particularly for seniors. “We believe the management skills that we have managing hundreds of people in high-tech roles will be absolutely important in the role of the Assessor’s Office,” he noted. “In Santa Clara County, there are seniors who are being pushed to homelessness due to property taxes. And that’s the change that I’m looking to bring.”

Despite the holiday timing resulting in lower voter turnout, Registrar of Voters Matt Moreles expects around a 20 percent overall participation in the election. As of Monday, only 16 percent of registered voters had cast their ballots. “Obviously, that’s challenging due to the timing around the holidays,” he said. “But we’re hoping that voters will still have enough time to get their ballot in and make their voices heard.”

Early results show Fligor leading with about 65.7 percent of the vote compared to Kumar’s 34.2 percent. As of 9:22 p.m. on Election Day, Fligor had secured 108,556 votes to Kumar’s 56,617. Turnout is currently at roughly 15.4 percent.

If Fligor wins, she will lead an office responsible for assessing the property values that make up the county’s $700 billion real estate market, a process that influences property taxes impacting residents and local programs. Fligor expressed excitement about the early vote counts, saying, “Right now, we’re excited and very pleased to see these first results. It appears our message has again resonated with voters.”

Kumar acknowledged Fligor’s lead and thanked his supporters during a phone call. “The people of Santa Clara County have spoken, and I respect the outcome,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of county residents during this campaign.” He added he would continue to advocate for a ballot initiative to help seniors with property taxes.

This election was prompted by the resignation of the county’s former assessor, who served for 30 years. The new victor will then need to run again in 2026 for a full four-year term. Fligor raised $420,000 for her campaign, while Kumar gathered $50,000, with funds continuing to flow since the November election.

Maria Lucero, a San Jose resident, said she voted because she wanted to ensure her voice was heard, adding, “I voted because I’m a citizen.” Rosemarie, a 72-year-old resident of Sunnyvale, echoed the importance of the election, saying, “If it wasn’t important to us, we wouldn’t spend time driving here.”

The total cost of this special election could reach $26 million. Michael Borja, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, indicated that by noon, 174,562 ballots were received, representing about 16 percent of registered voters. “This is a very important local election that will affect the community,” he said.

Voting continues until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for those who have not yet cast their ballots.