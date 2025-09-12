NFL Announcer Lineup Set for Week 2 Games This Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO — The 2025 NFL season is officially underway, with familiar broadcasters returning to the booth after the offseason. Fans can look forward to their favorite announcers guiding them through the intense matchups of Week 2, starting with Thursday Night Football’s clash between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers.

This much-anticipated game, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, features Al Michaels on play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines on Amazon.

On Sunday, the action continues with several high-profile games. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET, featuring Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, and Erin Andrews on the call. Later that night, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will take viewers through the Atlanta Falcons versus Minnesota Vikings matchup.

Monday Night Football showcases two games, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Houston Texans, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Las Vegas Raiders at 10:00 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Joe Buck, and their respective teams will broadcast both games.

Various radio crews across the country will also be providing coverage, with flagship stations supporting each team. Notable radio announcers include Bram Weinstein for the Commanders and Wayne Larrivee for the Packers.

Fans are ready for another exciting week of NFL action as they tune into broadcasts filled with expert analysis, commentary, and thrilling gameplay.