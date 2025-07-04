NFL Announces Top 100 Players of 2025 Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA — The NFL’s annual reveal of ‘The Top 100 Players of 2025’ has begun, with the rankings being voted on by the players themselves. The top 10 will be unveiled live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the first players revealed were the ranking spots for 100 to 97. At number 100, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ wide receiver, McConkey, made his debut on the list. In his rookie season, he excelled with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards, leading his team in targets and receptions. ‘He was everything the Chargers could hope for and more,’ said a team source.

At number 99, Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks celebrated a milestone year, achieving double-digit sacks for the second time in his career and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His performance, including 11 sacks and the highest PFF defensive grade of his career, shows his impact in Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ Aaron Jones ranked 98th, showcasing a strong season by logging the most carries of his career and achieving personal bests in rushing yards. His high-speed average of 12.81 mph on rushes placed him among the fastest running backs in the league.

Finally, at number 97, Drake London from the Atlanta Falcons showcased a breakout season with 100 receptions and 1,271 receiving yards, proving to be a key player in Atlanta’s high-octane passing offense. His consistent performance helped the team rank fifth in the league in passing.

Fans can expect more rankings as the NFL prepares to unveil the remaining players on the Top 100 list in the coming weeks.