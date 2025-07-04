Sports
NFL Announces Top 100 Players of 2025 Rankings
LOS ANGELES, CA — The NFL’s annual reveal of ‘The Top 100 Players of 2025’ has begun, with the rankings being voted on by the players themselves. The top 10 will be unveiled live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Among the first players revealed were the ranking spots for 100 to 97. At number 100, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ wide receiver, McConkey, made his debut on the list. In his rookie season, he excelled with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards, leading his team in targets and receptions. ‘He was everything the Chargers could hope for and more,’ said a team source.
At number 99, Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks celebrated a milestone year, achieving double-digit sacks for the second time in his career and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His performance, including 11 sacks and the highest PFF defensive grade of his career, shows his impact in Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme.
The Minnesota Vikings‘ Aaron Jones ranked 98th, showcasing a strong season by logging the most carries of his career and achieving personal bests in rushing yards. His high-speed average of 12.81 mph on rushes placed him among the fastest running backs in the league.
Finally, at number 97, Drake London from the Atlanta Falcons showcased a breakout season with 100 receptions and 1,271 receiving yards, proving to be a key player in Atlanta’s high-octane passing offense. His consistent performance helped the team rank fifth in the league in passing.
Fans can expect more rankings as the NFL prepares to unveil the remaining players on the Top 100 list in the coming weeks.
Recent Posts
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown