NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears

NEW YORK, NY – The NFL has announced kickoff times for the Week 16 doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, December 20. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders at 5 p.m. ET, while the Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on FOX.

The Eagles-Commanders matchup is the first time these teams will meet this season. The rematch is set for the final weekend of the season at Lincoln Financial Field, with the date and time yet to be announced. This will be the Eagles’ first Saturday game since they faced the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 of 2022, a game they lost 40-34.

Meanwhile, the Packers and Bears will be meeting for the first of two games this season at Lambeau Field this Sunday. The second matchup will take place at Soldier Field just under two weeks later, with major implications for the NFC North playoff race.

The Packers currently hold an 8-3-1 record while the Bears are at 9-3. The winner of Sunday’s game will claim first place in the NFC North. “The top spot’s where we want to be,” said Packers receiver Christian Watson. “It’s a game we’re targeting.”

As for the Commanders, they sit at 3-9 after a disappointing season, having lost seven straight games following a solid 3-1 start. Their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, may return from injury at some point in the coming weeks.

The Packers’ matchup against the Bears is particularly significant given the historic rivalry between the two teams. Bears tight end Cole Kmet reflected on the local passion surrounding the games, saying, “It sparks a lot of family debate and a lot of spirited debate.”

With this announcement, fans are encouraged to adjust their plans accordingly as both games promise to hold critical implications for the playoff picture in the NFC.