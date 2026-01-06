NFL’s ‘Black Monday’ Stirs Speculation on Bill Belichick’s Return

Denver, Colorado — January 5, 2026, is dubbed “Black Monday” in the NFL, a day when teams often make major changes in coaching staff. Current head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos expressed interest in the possibility of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick returning to the league.

Payton believes that teams are actively seeking coaches with previous head coaching experience. Rumors swirl that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former head coach Vic Fangio are among those being considered for open positions.

Payton, who has not faced Belichick often during his career, stated, “I know there were some good games, but more importantly for me were the phone calls, the texts, the joint practices.” He described Belichick as a close friend who has influenced his approach to team building.

Belichick, who recently completed his first season coaching at the University of North Carolina, has been a dominant figure in the NFL, leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories. Payton candidly admitted missing Belichick’s presence in the league and expressed hope that he would return.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, and I would be somewhat hopeful that he ends up back in the league. We’d all be better for it,” Payton added.

As coaching searches ramp up, Belichick’s name could resurface in conversations about available coaching positions, though it remains to be seen if he will make a return shortly.