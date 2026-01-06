NFL Coaches Face Uncertain Futures as Regular Season Closes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — As the NFL regular season wraps up this weekend, speculation looms over the future of several head coaches. ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed these uncertain job statuses on Sunday morning.

According to Schefter, head coaches such as Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets are secure in their positions. However, coaches like Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are categorized as “leaning safe,” while John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens faces uncertainty.

Harbaugh’s position could be jeopardized if the Ravens lose to the Steelers in a must-win game on Sunday. With 12 playoff appearances since 2008, Harbaugh has a solid track record, but his playoff performance has raised questions. The Ravens have struggled to advance beyond the first round in recent years, despite strong regular-season finishes.

Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns and Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to be let go after this season. Stefanski transformed the Browns, leading them to their first playoff victory since 1994 in 2020, but a disappointing 4-12 record this season has led to speculation about his future.

Carroll, who has a storied legacy, has faced challenges in Vegas, with the team currently sitting at a league-worst 2-14. The Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty, but struggles in key positions have haunted their season.

As the regular season ends, teams generally make decisions quickly on “Black Monday,” a term that describes the day after the final games are played when coaching changes are often announced.