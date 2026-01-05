Sports
NFL Coaching Carousel Heats Up as 2025 Season Ends
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — As the 2025 NFL regular season concludes this weekend, the league anticipates a wave of coaching and front office changes. With two head coaches already dismissed and more expected, franchises are gearing up for a busy offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons have led the charge, announcing the departure of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot following a disappointing season, where the team finished 8-9. Despite a strong finish by winning their last four games, Morris’ tenure saw the Falcons eliminated from postseason contention weeks prior.
In Indianapolis, the Colts are retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard despite finishing with seven straight losses. The Colts started the season strong at 8-2 but faltered badly, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has led the team for six seasons with two playoff appearances. Sources note that he could quickly become a sought-after candidate for other teams in need of a coach.
A notable decision looms over the Las Vegas Raiders as they prepare to search for a new head coach. The organization plans to involve team president Sandra Douglass Morgan in the hiring process, a move seen as increasingly important in today’s league.
Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets could also face uncertainty despite a challenging season. Ownership seems inclined to retain him for another season, particularly as they contemplate investing in a new quarterback.
Meanwhile, Miami’s Mike McDaniel appears secure in his role following an effective season with a rookie quarterback. The Dolphins are concurrently searching for a new general manager to help streamline operations alongside their head coach.
The San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also feature coaches facing pressure in the upcoming weeks as they pursue playoff positions. Decisions made in the next few weeks from those organizations may shape the future for their current head coaching staff.
As teams evaluate their needs and the overall climate of the league, consider this a signal that the offseason implementation of new leadership roles will soon be underway in the NFL.
