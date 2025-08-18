NFL Continues Social Justice Messaging for Sixth Season

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL will continue to feature social justice slogans in end zones for the 2025 season, marking its sixth consecutive year of this initiative. The program began in response to the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing protests against police brutality.

This season, all 32 teams will select one of four messages to display in their end zones during home games: “End Racism,” “Choose Love,” “Stop Hate,” or “Inspire Change,” with “It Takes All of Us” appearing in the opposite end zone. The only change from 2024 is the replacement of “Vote” with “Inspire Change.” Players also have the option to wear these slogans on their helmets.

According to Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, the league is committed to working alongside players and teams to amplify their voices. “For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society,” Isaacson said. “This is an honor and responsibility that the league takes seriously, which is why we actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity.”

The 2025 Super Bowl will feature “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” in the end zones, a decision made after some criticism regarding last season’s Super Bowl. The NFL faced backlash after it opted to remove “End Racism” from the field for the first time since 2020.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will begin their season on September 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, showcasing “Choose Love.” Since 2017, the NFL has contributed over $460 million to programs aimed at community benefit, including mentorship and food security initiatives.