NFL Draft Prospects: Top College Players to Watch in 2026

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, college scouts are gearing up to evaluate top talent from various universities. Over the coming months, they will visit key programs to assess players ahead of the selection event, scheduled for April 23-25, 2026.

This article highlights notable schools and individual players that scouts are closely monitoring this fall. Twelve schools have emerged as standout programs, classified into three tiers based on the number of NFL prospects and first-round candidates.

Penn State has caught the attention of scouts, particularly quarterback Drew Allar. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 235 pounds, Allar previously considered entering the NFL draft but chose to refine his skills for his senior season. His completion percentage improved from 59.9% in 2023 to 66.5% last season, and he racked up 3,327 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Despite his achievements, an NFC scouting director stated, “He has to be more consistent in big games.”

Joining Allar in the spotlight are running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who form a strong backfield duo. Singleton received Day 2 draft grades from scouts, while Allen was noted as an early Day 3 option.

The Clemson Tigers also have a robust roster, featuring defensive tackle Tyler Davis, projected as a top prospect. Davis, at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, could shine in a revamped defense. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is another notable player, expected to maintain his impressive performance after a breakout junior year.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is generating buzz as a potential top draft pick, despite only having thrown 95 passes in his college career. Analysts believe he may benefit from an additional season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide continue their legacy of producing first-round talent. Offensive tackle J.C. Latham and linebacker Dallas Turner head the list of prospects who could be selected early in the next draft.

At the same time, the Georgia Bulldogs are spotlighting linebacker C.J. Allen, who had a standout season, recording 76 tackles in helping his team secure the SEC title.

With many top players seeking to elevate their draft stock, fans and scouts alike will be keeping a close eye on these college programs as the season unfolds.