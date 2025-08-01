NFL and ESPN Reach Major Deal to Reshape Sports Broadcasting Landscape

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL and ESPN have reached a significant agreement that will position many of the league’s top media assets with the sports network. This deal, expected to be announced next week, is likely worth billions and comes as ESPN prepares to launch a new direct-to-consumer service.

According to sources briefed on the matter, the complicated agreement grants ESPN access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, seven additional regular-season games, and parts of the NFL’s fantasy football platform. The deal may also allow for the integration of special features, including betting.

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is scheduled to hold an earnings call on Wednesday, and an official announcement is anticipated shortly after.

ESPN and the NFL have been in negotiations regarding this deal for four years. It represents a strengthening of a longstanding partnership, as ESPN currently airs “Monday Night Football” and broadcasts 25 NFL games each season. The network pays around $2.7 billion annually for these rights, which also include two upcoming Super Bowls in 2027 and 2031.

Sources suggest that the NFL could acquire up to 10 percent equity in ESPN as part of the agreement, a detail previously disclosed by CNBC. However, the exact terms and duration of the deal are still uncertain.

The NFL has sought to divest many of its media properties, including the NFL Network, which began in 2003. Despite gaining traction, it has never posed as a competitor to ESPN, which focuses heavily on the NFL.

With ESPN’s new service launching soon at a monthly fee of $29.99, it aims to cater to viewers who wish to bypass traditional cable and satellite providers. Current cable and satellite subscribers will also access the new app.

In the competitive landscape of sports programming, the incorporation of NFL RedZone into ESPN’s offerings is deem crucial for future negotiations. RedZone allows fans to view live action during scoring opportunities on game days. The specific pricing for this feature on the new app remains unclear.

The NFL’s media rights agreements are valued at over $110 billion for 11 seasons, with some clauses permitting partners to opt out by the decade’s end. This new deal, however, does not affect those existing agreements.

The NFL’s collaboration with ESPN has been vital for the network’s growth since it first began broadcasting NFL games in 1987, significantly boosting its subscriber base. However, ESPN faces challenges due to a reduction in cable subscribers, declining from over 100 million in 2011 to around 65 million by the end of 2024, according to Nielsen.

The evolving landscape underscores ESPN’s efforts to adapt and grow as it navigates the future of sports broadcasting.