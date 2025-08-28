NFL’s X Factors: Key Players to Watch for 2025 Season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, teams finalize their 53-man rosters and prepare for the kickoff. Many fans are eager to see how standout players will influence their teams’ fortunes this year.

Every NFL season brings uncertainty, but some players have the potential to be game-changers. Analysts refer to them as X factors. These players, while not always in the spotlight, can significantly affect their teams’ outcomes, often in ways that aren’t immediately apparent.

According to league experts, the definition of an X factor excludes quarterbacks, rookies, and coaches. Each NFL team possesses numerous potential X factors, but only one is highlighted for the upcoming season.

In Arizona, for instance, the Cardinals are counting on defensive standout Josh Sweat to boost their playoff aspirations. After a productive season with Philadelphia, he has the potential to elevate Arizona’s defense, which ranked 26th in team pressure last year.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Cooper Kupp‘s absence will test new Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, who must step up as the primary threat alongside the aging Matt Stafford to create scoring opportunities.

The San Francisco 49ers face their own challenges. Injuries have left the wide receiver corps thin, putting pressure on players like Ricky Pearsall to deliver consistent performances to maintain their offensive edge.

Seattle’s Kenneth Gainwell has an opportunity to shine under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who has historically favored running backs in his schemes. If Gainwell can regain his rookie form, he could be a vital asset during the season.

For Dallas, the acquisition of George Pickens aims to solidify their wide receiver duo alongside CeeDee Lamb. Together, they are expected to take advantage of defenses and contribute significantly, especially if the Cowboys lean on their passing game as their running attack remains suspect.

As teams prepare for the opening day on September 4, the performance and health of their respective X factors could determine their success in the competitive league.