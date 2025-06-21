NFL and Fanatics Launch Unique Soccer-Inspired Jersey Collection

NEW YORK, NY — The NFL and Fanatics have launched a groundbreaking apparel collaboration: the NFL Football x Football Collection. This new line merges traditional American football aesthetics with classic soccer styles, showcasing all 32 NFL teams.

The collection makes its exclusive debut at Fanatics Fest NYC from June 20 to June 22 at the Javits Center. Fans attending the event will be the first to purchase these specially designed jerseys, which reflect the history and culture of each NFL franchise through a soccer lens.

Each jersey features unique detailing, representing the spirit of teams from the steel-city pride of Pittsburgh to the star-spangled designs of Dallas. A global team of creatives from Europe, South America, and the U.S. crafted the jerseys, all of whom share a passion for both forms of football.

“This collection celebrates the growing influence of soccer in the U.S. while honoring NFL heritage,” said a spokesperson for Fanatics. “It’s a meeting of cultures that reflects our diverse fan base.”

The designs include elements familiar to soccer fans, such as iconic collars and patterns that resonate with historical kits from the sport. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs’ jerseys echo traditional red-and-yellow stripes, while the Buffalo Bills incorporate bold red-and-blue motifs.

Fans outside the festival can also look forward to limited releases at NFL Shops worldwide following the initial launch. This initiative aims to deepen the connection between the two sports and their fans.

“This is more than just merchandise; it’s a cultural statement,” the spokesperson continued. “We want fans to express their love for both NFL and soccer through these designs.”

With this innovative collection, the NFL aims to foster a shared community among sports fans, celebrating both American football and soccer in one stylish package.