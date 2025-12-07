NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is strengthening its rules against what it considers unsportsmanlike conduct, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers stars Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving recently felt the consequences.

The fines came after a touchdown celebration during Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals, which the league classified as a “violent gesture.” Midway through the third quarter, Mayfield handed the ball to rookie running back Irving at the 15-yard line, and he rushed into the end zone, increasing Tampa Bay’s lead to 17-3. Following the touchdown, the two celebrated by appearing to “wipe their nose,” a gesture often linked to rap culture and interpreted as disrespectful to opponents.

Despite no penalty being called during the game, the league reviewed the celebration and imposed fines of $14,491 for Mayfield and $6,349 for Irving. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent discussed the crackdown earlier this season, emphasizing the league’s concern over the gesture.

“[The nose wipe] has gang connotations; it’s disrespectful,” Vincent said. He noted that players, especially those accustomed to social media, should “know better.” The decision has drawn criticism from fans online, many of whom believe the league is overreacting.

One user questioned the league’s stance, asking, “What was the violent part? I thought they could have fun again.” Another user remarked they watched the video multiple times looking for the supposed violence, while a third humorously commented on the fine by mentioning their young child’s reaction.

Mayfield and Irving weren’t the only players fined for similar actions during Week 13. Others, including DK Metcalf and Nico Collins, also faced penalties as the league tightens its grip on celebrations that fall under taunting or violent actions. The Buccaneers are now preparing for a divisional game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, and with the potential for more touchdowns, Mayfield and Irving may need to reconsider their celebrations.