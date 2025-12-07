December NFL Games Face Cold Weather Challenges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On December’s first Sunday, NFL matchups could be impacted by weather conditions as teams eye playoff berths. Although no major storms are expected, cold temperatures and possible rain may create complications in at least five significant games.

This Sunday, snow showers are a possibility for the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Last January, snow slickened the field during their playoff clash, but the Bengals secured a decisive 27-10 victory. Temperatures for this Sunday may not rise above freezing, and while heavy lake-effect snow is not on the forecast, teams must prepare for potential cold effects.

Experts suggest that the cold won’t hinder quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen significantly, so fantasy players should not worry. However, the Bills might rely more heavily on their running game with James Cook III against the Bengals’ struggling defense.

The historic Bears–Packers rivalry also reignites, with this Sunday’s game expected to be incredibly chilly, with highs barely reaching 20 degrees. Wind chills could drop into the single digits. Although snow flurries may occur, the conditions will not be as severe as the famously frigid 2008 game. The Bears’ rushing offense will face a formidable Packers defense, raising potential for turnovers.

Over at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in another key game. While temperatures are expected to be below freezing, winds are predicted to calm down. Kansas City has a history against the Texans, winning two playoff games under similarly chilly conditions.

For the Indianapolis Colts, playing outdoors in rainy forecasts against the Jacksonville Jaguars could affect their strategy, especially with recent struggles in their rushing game. Rain and thunderstorms may influence game performance, particularly for star running back Jonathan Taylor.

In Florida, the New Orleans Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where thunderstorms are also a possibility. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has struggled in recent games, raising questions about performance under wet conditions.

Jonathan Erdman, a senior meteorologist at weather.com, commented on how weather conditions can impact team performance. Fantasy football players are advised to keep an eye on the weather as game day approaches.