NFL Kickers Innovate New Techniques Amid Changes to Kickoff Rules

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — As the NFL season progresses, kickers are stepping up with creative new techniques in response to recent kickoff rule changes. The league’s return specialists are exploring fresh kicking styles, aiming to make kickoffs more challenging for returners.

Over the first two weeks of the season, teams have turned kickoffs into an inventive mix of strategies, with techniques likened to baseball pitches. The Philadelphia Eagles’ return specialists, including Tank Bigsby, John Metchie III, and Britain Covey, have introduced names for various kicking styles, such as “Skyball” and “Diveball,” reflecting a growing trend in kicker creativity.

Kickers are adapting to the NFL’s adjustments, which have moved touchback spots and altered kickoff coverage dynamics. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott noted that traditional methods like “hang time” are less effective due to new rules that shift defenders closer to the receiving team.

“Hang time doesn’t really do you any favors anymore,” said Elliott. “So, we’ve tried to figure out what kicks can work to our advantage.” Recent statistics show that the league-wide touchback percentage has dropped significantly from previous seasons, prompting kickers to rethink their strategies.

The evolving techniques also include kicks like the “Knuckleball,” which operates without spin, creating unpredictable bounces. Bigsby remarked, “That one’s the hardest to return,” adding that it requires significant power to execute effectively.

The Eagles, known for their forward-thinking approach, even traded for returner Bigsby after recognizing his potential. With the recent changes, teams are increasingly valuing the impact of kickoff returns on field position.

“Kickoffs are cool again,” said Metchie, emphasizing their growing importance in the game. The NFL is witnessing a revival in kickoff returns that parallels a golden age of renowned return specialists.

As the season continues, players are entering a tactical chess match where innovative kicking methods challenge returners’ skills. Kickers are now focused not only on the distance but the unpredictability of their kicks.

“It kind of puts you into a little bit more gamesmanship,” added Elliott, indicating that the competition among teams may intensify as both kickers and returners look to gain an advantage.

The adaptation of these new techniques signifies a shift in the game, revitalizing kickoffs, and will certainly keep fans engaged as the season progresses.