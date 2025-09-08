NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The NFL season kicked off Thursday night with a dramatic showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The game included a controversy just six seconds in, as Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Officials threw a flag immediately after the kickoff, leading to boos from the Philadelphia crowd. Television cameras captured Carter appearing to spit towards Prescott during a confrontation. After the game, Carter expressed remorse, stating, “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out here.”

Prescott downplayed the incident, saying he felt provoked during the exchange. “He asked, ‘Are you trying to spit on me?’ at which point I felt insulted,” Prescott said. “I wouldn’t spit on somebody and I’m damn sure not trying to spit on you.”

Despite Carter’s ejection, the Eagles managed to defeat the Cowboys 24-20, beginning their title defense successfully. The game was tightly contested, showcasing the rivalry’s intensity. Questions remain about potential disciplinary actions against Carter, as the NFL typically reviews disqualifications for further sanctions.

This incident recalls previous examples of spitting in the NFL, a behavior criticized by players and fans alike. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and former player DeAngelo Hall have condemned such actions, implying that it crosses a line of respect among competitors.

As the Eagles look to navigate the fallout from Carter’s behavior, they can celebrate their victory and hope to maintain their championship form despite the controversy surrounding it.